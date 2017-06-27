Therapy Dog Brightens Lives

Therapy Dog Brightens Lives

When Sajek, the Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office's first therapy dog was medically retired here last year, Amy Creighton began the search for a new dog. The Whiteman Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office in Missouri recently welcomed Apollo, a 3-year-old Labrador mix therapy dog, to its team.

