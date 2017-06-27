The Wall That Heals travels to University of Central Missouri -
One hundred and three Patriot Guard Riders, from Kansas City, and area law enforcement escort the Wall That Heals into Warrensburg Wednesday morning. Patrick O'Neill, left, of Arlington, Virginia, the site manager for the The Wall That Heals, shakes hands with Patriot Guard Riders Senior Ride Captain Randy "Pops" Vogel, of Kansas City, Wednesday morning at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|binaries
|41
|Steven smith
|Jun 22
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Jun 22
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC