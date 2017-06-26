The Latest: Confederate monument in St. Louis being removed
Brendan Koch holds a Missouri battle flag used during the Civil War as he watches the removal of a Confederate monument from a city park Monday, June 26, 2017, in St. Louis. As part of an agreement between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum, the museum will pay for the removal of the monument and store it until a permanent new site is found for it.
