The ACLU must fight for liberty, not ...

The ACLU must fight for liberty, not social justice

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Spiked

'Tell your representative to vote NO on repealing the ACA.' Stressing that the Republican-sponsored repeal would 'gut' Medicaid, while '24million people would lose coverage', the ACLU's call to action was indistinguishable from urgent emails issued by other progressive advocacy groups - which is what made it so remarkable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spiked.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brown Recluse Bites 4 hr countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
Steven smith Jun 10 truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC