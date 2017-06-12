Tensions high between Missouri govern...

Tensions high between Missouri governor, lawmakers

22 hrs ago

Missouri lawmakers' frustrations with Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his constant criticism of "career politicians" in the state Capitol are boiling over during a special legislative session he called on abortion. Senators spent hours at the start of the session Monday complaining about the governor, and a bipartisan coalition is calling for a legislative investigation of him over a campaign finance reporting violation.

Chicago, IL

