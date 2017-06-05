Teens gain valuable work experience i...

Teens gain valuable work experience in YMCA summer program

17 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Seated from left are: Devin Starkey, Ethan Schulte, Daniel Veal, Brandon Hake and Scott McHenry, view information on an iPad and the notebook before them as they attended a summer work experience camp at the YMCA this week. When the school year ends, some students run to the pool - but five local high school students chose to take on new challenges with their first summer job at the local YMCA.

