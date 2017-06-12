Teamsters offer disaster relief assistance in Missouri
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is offering Disaster Relief assistance to members living in Missouri after severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding damaged homes and property from April 28 through May 11, 2017. Available from the BLET website are Teamster 'Disaster Relief Alert Notices' and 'Request for Help' forms.
