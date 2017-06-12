Teamsters offer disaster relief assis...

Teamsters offer disaster relief assistance in Missouri

Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is offering Disaster Relief assistance to members living in Missouri after severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding damaged homes and property from April 28 through May 11, 2017. Available from the BLET website are Teamster 'Disaster Relief Alert Notices' and 'Request for Help' forms.

Chicago, IL

