Small earthquake rumbles in southeast Missouri
The U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquakes Hazards Program says the earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 rumbled at 4:26 a.m. Monday, centered near the small town of Steele in the Missouri Bootheel region. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
