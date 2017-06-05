Show-Me the Missouri Crackdown on Kansas City Local Control
The Jeff City GOP hegemony wants to regulate government policy on guns, minimum wage and other hot button issues ... This not-so-special session is part of the effort. Read more: When it goes in to its second special session Monday , the Missouri General Assembly will focus on a frequent - and arguably, favorite - target: local control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven smith
|Sat
|truth
|2
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Fri
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC