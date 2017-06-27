Settlement reached in suit of man wit...

Settlement reached in suit of man with overturned conviction

20 hrs ago

A man whose conviction in a Missouri sports editor's death hinged on his friend's dreams and was overturned after he spent nearly a decade in prison has settled a portion of his lawsuit against police. A federal judge was informed during a teleconference Tuesday that the settlement in Ryan Ferguson's lawsuit against six members of the Columbia Police Department is awaiting signatures, according to online court records.

