Right to work opponents not dismayed by ruling

A Cole County court ruling Thursday could put a referendum to repeal Missouri's right-to-work law in jeopardy, but local unions vowed to appeal. A Missouri nurse and two Kansas City police officers filed a lawsuit against Mike Louis, president of the Jefferson City-based Missouri AFL-CIO, in January, arguing the language on petitions to repeal Missouri's then-proposed right-to-work law was "insufficient and unfair."

