Republicans' Proposed Medicaid Cuts Would Hit Rural Patients Hard
For the hundreds of rural U.S. hospitals struggling to stay in business, health policy decisions made in Washington, D.C., this summer could make survival a lot tougher. Since 2010, at least 79 rural hospitals have closed across the country, and nearly 700 more are at risk of closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven smith
|8 hr
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|22 hr
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Wed
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC