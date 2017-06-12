Recovery Centers Open in McDonald and...

Recovery Centers Open in McDonald and Newton Counties to Help Missouri Flood Survivors

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Tuesday, June 13, in McDonald and Newton counties, in the towns of Anderson and Neosho. The centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration for flooding and severe storms that occurred between April 28 and May 11, 2017.

