Recovery Center Opens in Maries County to Help Missouri Flood Survivors
A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens Wednesday, June 21, in Maries County. Disaster recovery centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration for flooding and severe storms that occurred between April 28 and May 11, 2017.
