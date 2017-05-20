President approves federal disaster declaration for Missouri
On Friday, President Donald Trump made federal disaster aid available for Missouri to help the state recover from severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that happened between April 28 and May 11. Michael L. Parker was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for the recovery operations. He said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.
