President approves federal disaster d...

President approves federal disaster declaration for Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

On Friday, President Donald Trump made federal disaster aid available for Missouri to help the state recover from severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that happened between April 28 and May 11. Michael L. Parker was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for the recovery operations. He said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 23 hr fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable May 19 happypoppers 1
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr '17 kcmodels 540
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC