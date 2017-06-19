Play me something

22 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Howard Marshall and company performed Sunday in Fulton. The group included : Bill Foley, of Ashland, on banjo; Margot McMillen, of north Callaway County, on cello; Marshall and Kathy Gordon, of Columbia, on upright bass; and Henrich Leonhard, of Columbia, on guitar.

Chicago, IL

