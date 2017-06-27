Pettis residents benefit from volunte...

Pettis residents benefit from volunteer tax assistance -

Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Pettis County residents were able to receive nearly $92,000 in Missouri Property Tax Credits with the help of volunteers from Care Connection for Aging Services. Volunteers Mary Westermeier and Agnes Walker donated 178 hours to help seniors file 188 applications for the Missouri Property Tax Credit.

Chicago, IL

