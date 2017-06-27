Pettis residents benefit from volunteer tax assistance -
Pettis County residents were able to receive nearly $92,000 in Missouri Property Tax Credits with the help of volunteers from Care Connection for Aging Services. Volunteers Mary Westermeier and Agnes Walker donated 178 hours to help seniors file 188 applications for the Missouri Property Tax Credit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|binaries
|41
|Steven smith
|Jun 22
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Jun 22
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC