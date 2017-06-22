Petition Demands Missouri Legislator ...

Petition Demands Missouri Legislator Resign for Killing a Chicken on Facebook

19 hrs ago

A Missouri legislator who snapped a chicken's neck, then pulled out its heart on a video posted to Facebook, is facing calls for his resignation.

Chicago, IL

