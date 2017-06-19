More than $8.9 million in grants provided to flood survivors in Missouri
FEMA has now approved more than 1,375 applications for assistance from Missouri flood survivors and more than $8.9 million in assistance grants to survivors. The National Flood Insurance Program has received nearly 1,300 claims from Missouri policy holders.
