More than 2 miles of WB I-44 into St. Louis to close this weekend
ST. LOUIS The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 into St. Louis this weekend. Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, all westbound lanes of the interstate from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge, and all lanes of westbound Interstate 44 and southbound Interstate 55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the Interstate 44/55 split will be closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Conservative?
|9 hr
|West Plains Native
|1
|Steven smith
|Jun 10
|truth
|2
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC