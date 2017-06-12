More than 2 miles of WB I-44 into St. Louis to close this weekend

ST. LOUIS The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 into St. Louis this weekend. Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, all westbound lanes of the interstate from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge, and all lanes of westbound Interstate 44 and southbound Interstate 55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the Interstate 44/55 split will be closed.

