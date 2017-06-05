Missouri's Missing celebrates 10 years of hope
Melissa McCubbin looks at photos of missing people during the 10th anniversary of Missouri's Missing and Unidentified Person's Awareness Day event Saturday at Memorial Park. "Never, never, never give up" was a mantra heard Saturday at the 10th anniversary of Missouri's Missing and Unidentified Person's Awareness Day.
