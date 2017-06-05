Missouri's GOP governor seeking more abortion regulations

Missouri's GOP governor seeking more ...

Norwalk Citizen News

Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is returning to the Statehouse Monday for a special session sought by Gov. Eric Greitens to consider new abortion regulations aimed at fighting back against a federal judge's ruling against some state laws on the procedure. Greitens has said a May ruling by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs "weakened our state's health standards in abortion clinics, so we're also proposing some basic, common-sense standards to keep Missourians safe."

