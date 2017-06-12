Missouri vet center found not following opioid procedures
An inspection of opioid drug management practices at a Veterans Affairs center in southeast Missouri found that some procedures were not followed. The Southeast Missourian reports that the findings come after the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center recently came under fire by a pain-management doctor who criticized procedures regarding narcotics management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven smith
|Sat
|truth
|2
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC