Missouri Symphony Orchestra brings 'Pops' concert to Lake
The Missouri Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Kirk Trevor has performed at the Lake of the Ozarks for many summers, as seen here during the group's 2014 performance. The Missouri Symphony Orchestra will present its "Pops" concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at School of the Osage High School's Cummings Auditorium in Osage Beach.
