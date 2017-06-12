Missouri Senate panel advances aborti...

Missouri Senate panel advances abortion regulations

14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A panel of Missouri senators on Tuesday advanced legislation to create new abortion regulations - including annual inspections of clinics - requested by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in his call for a special session focused solely on abortion laws. Members of the Senate Committee on Seniors, Families and Children voted 4-2 along party lines in favor of a package of proposals that would place new restrictions on abortion clinics.

