Missouri resident tests positive for Bourbon virus

A female deer tick is seen under a University of Rhode Island microscope in the entomoloy lab Symptoms of the virus, which was first discovered in Bourbon County, Kansas in 2014, include body aches, rash, fatigue and fever. Most people make a full recovery, however, people over the age of 50 or those with chronic health problems are more likely to develop a serious illness, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Senior Services.

