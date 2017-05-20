Missouri report: Black drivers more l...

Missouri report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

New data released Wednesday show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year, the highest level since the state began compiling data on traffic stops 17 years ago. The annual report by the state attorney general's office shows an uptick compared to last year - when blacks were 69 percent more likely than whites to be stopped by police - and a historical upward trend since lawmakers first called for annual reports in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... 6 hr fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable May 19 happypoppers 1
News Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10) May 4 Anonymous snob 9
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Apr '17 kcmodels 540
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC