Missouri report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over
New data released Wednesday show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year, the highest level since the state began compiling data on traffic stops 17 years ago. The annual report by the state attorney general's office shows an uptick compared to last year - when blacks were 69 percent more likely than whites to be stopped by police - and a historical upward trend since lawmakers first called for annual reports in 2000.
