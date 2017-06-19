Missouri renters with flood damage po...

Missouri renters with flood damage potentially eligible for federal help

Missouri renters who experienced losses caused by flooding and severe storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 may be eligible for disaster recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S Small Business Administration . Replacement or repair of necessary personal property lost or damaged in the disaster, such as appliances and furniture, textbooks and computers used by students, and work equipment or tools used by the self-employed.

