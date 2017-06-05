Missouri parole board played 'word ga...

Missouri parole board played 'word games' for their own...

An investigation into the practices of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole states that board members allegedly played private "word games" for their own amusement when deciding the fate of prisoners. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch , Don Ruzicka, a member of the seven-member board, along with another unnamed government employee were accused of picking words they hoped to get inmates to repeat and then keeping score during parole hearings, The allegations, contained in a Department of Corrections inspector general report completed on Nov. 1, 2016 - and uncovered by the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis - shows a history of toying with the inmates.

