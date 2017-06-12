Missouri lawmakers return for special...

Missouri lawmakers return for special session on abortion

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Missouri lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called for a special session aimed at imposing more abortion restrictions and undoing a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination over abortion and pregnancies. Greitens, an abortion opponent, announced last week he was bringing legislators back to work, the second time he's done so in less than a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven smith Sat truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC