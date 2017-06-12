Missouri lawmakers return for special session on abortion
Missouri lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called for a special session aimed at imposing more abortion restrictions and undoing a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination over abortion and pregnancies. Greitens, an abortion opponent, announced last week he was bringing legislators back to work, the second time he's done so in less than a month.
