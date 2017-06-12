Missouri lawmakers react to Virginia shooting
Missouri lawmakers and visitors at the state capitol told ABC 17 News they felt safe just hours after a shooting in Virginia that appeared to target legislators. "It's scary when someone will go after politicians for their beliefs or the party they represent," Senator Wayne Wallingford added.
