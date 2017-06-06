Missouri Lawmakers Eliminate Funding for Sobriety Checkpoints
Missouri lawmakers effectively eliminated funding for sobriety checkpoints for the fiscal year that begins in July, a move by a core group of critical conservative Republicans that officials say could hinder or end the manpower-intensive practice in some areas of the state. Missouri lawmakers in the past provided federal funding for both sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Tue
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
|7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14)
|May 27
|Geezer
|5
|New numbers confirm growth
|May 26
|Bella_Donna
|1
|100 mile yard sale vendor spots avaiable
|May 19
|happypoppers
|1
|Remembering the devastation: the May 4, 2003, t... (May '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|9
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC