Missouri Lawmakers Eliminate Funding for Sobriety Checkpoints

Missouri lawmakers effectively eliminated funding for sobriety checkpoints for the fiscal year that begins in July, a move by a core group of critical conservative Republicans that officials say could hinder or end the manpower-intensive practice in some areas of the state. Missouri lawmakers in the past provided federal funding for both sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.

