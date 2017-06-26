Missouri Lawmakers Are Taking Aim at Women's Reproductive Rights
In February of this year, lawmakers in St. Louis passed a bill that forbid employers and landlords from discriminating against women because of their reproductive health choices. In response, Governor Eric Greitens this month called for a special legislative session to lift the law and impose more restrictions on abortion providers -an occasion marked by the infamous Facebook live broadcast of Representative Mike Moon killing and gutting a chicken with his bare hands to announce "pro-life" legislation.
