Missouri Keeps Foster Kids in a 'Chemical Straight Jacket,' Alleges Lawsuit

Missouri's foster care system prescribes a dangerous amount of anti-psychotic drugs to children, according to a suit filed Monday by the National Center for Youth Law, the Saint Louis University School of Law Legal Clinic, and the legal advocacy group Children's Rights. Powerful psychotropic drugs designed for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder are being used to manage behavioral problems or attention deficit disorder, putting the kids in what Bill Grimm, an attorney with the National Center for Youth Law, calls a "chemical straightjacket."

