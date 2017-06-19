Missouri House members toughen propos...

Missouri House members toughen proposed abortion regulations

13 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Missouri House members meeting during a special session to consider new abortion restrictions sought Monday to restore some of the most divisive proposals that senators stripped from a bill to increase its chances of becoming law. The House Children and Families Committee advanced many of the provisions sought by GOP Gov. Eric Greitens, but not before making some significant changes.

Chicago, IL

