Missouri health chief pledges crackdown on abortion law

Missouri's only licensed abortion provider said Thursday it was unaware until recently that it had to report any complications from the procedures under a 38-year-old state law that Missouri's new health chief is pledging to enforce more rigorously. The acknowledgement by the Reproductive Health Services arm of St. Louis' Planned Parenthood came a day after the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Randall Williams, suggested in an email to media outlets that previous administrations have been lax in enforcing the 1979 law.

