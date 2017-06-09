Missouri governor calls special session on abortion

One day after calling a special session to vote on abortion-related legislation, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens visited St. Louis on Thursday to highlight his position on the issue. "If a woman needs help, abortion clinics shouldn't be able to tell an ambulance to come slowly-to not use their lights and sirens-or to go around to the back gate, just because they are anxious that an ambulance arriving might make their abortion clinic look bad".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.