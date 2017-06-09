Missouri governor calls special session on abortion
One day after calling a special session to vote on abortion-related legislation, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens visited St. Louis on Thursday to highlight his position on the issue. "If a woman needs help, abortion clinics shouldn't be able to tell an ambulance to come slowly-to not use their lights and sirens-or to go around to the back gate, just because they are anxious that an ambulance arriving might make their abortion clinic look bad".
