Missouri elderly prison population on the rise
When Verdia Miller celebrates her 75th birthday this month, she will have been incarcerated for 35 years, five months and one day. Under her sentence, she is ineligible for release until at least 2029, when she will be 87. She is serving a life sentence for capital murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sevier Heights TV and Lottery
|7 hr
|AndAllofUs
|1
|Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|binaries
|41
|Steven smith
|Jun 22
|Nudes
|4
|Girl
|Jun 22
|URDaddy
|2
|Brown Recluse Bites
|Jun 21
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC