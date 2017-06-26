Missouri Disaster Survivors: Reasons to Apply for an SBA Loan
Missouri survivors of the April 28 to May 11, 2017 flooding and severe storms who live in one of the 27 Missouri counties included in the presidential disaster declaration and have applied for help with FEMA may be referred to SBA. If survivors are contacted by SBA regarding a low-interest disaster loan application, it is important to complete and submit the application as soon as possible.
