Missouri desperately needs a couple o...

Missouri desperately needs a couple of young cornerbacks to thrive in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Rock M Nation

In my piece on Missouri's defensive ends , I noted that Tre Williams and Nate Howard might be among the Tigers' most important players, the suggestion being that a breakout from either or both of them would have a massive impact on Mizzou's fortunes. By that line of logic, there are at least two players more important than Williams and Howard: DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) 23 hr jose 542
Steven smith Fri Hotcakes 1
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC