Missouri desperately needs a couple of young cornerbacks to thrive in 2017
In my piece on Missouri's defensive ends , I noted that Tre Williams and Nate Howard might be among the Tigers' most important players, the suggestion being that a breakout from either or both of them would have a massive impact on Mizzou's fortunes. By that line of logic, there are at least two players more important than Williams and Howard: DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes .
