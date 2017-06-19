Missouri deputy fatally shoots suspec...

Missouri deputy fatally shoots suspect after pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Authorities say a western Missouri deputy has shot and killed a driver after a pursuit ended with a physical altercation. The Joplin Globe reports that 33-year-old Brandon Lukenbill, of Nevada, was killed early Wednesday east of Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven smith Thu Nudes 4
Girl Thu URDaddy 2
Brown Recluse Bites Jun 21 countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC