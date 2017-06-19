Missouri attorney general sues drug c...

Missouri attorney general sues drug companies over opioids

11 hrs ago

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is suing three large pharmaceutical companies, saying their "campaign of deception" led to a startling opioid crisis in the state. Hawley, a Republican, spoke Wednesday at a news conference in St. Louis, where the suit is being filed.

