Missouri attorney general sues drug companies over opioids
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is suing three large pharmaceutical companies, saying their "campaign of deception" led to a startling opioid crisis in the state. Hawley, a Republican, spoke Wednesday at a news conference in St. Louis, where the suit is being filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brown Recluse Bites
|13 hr
|countrylivin
|1
|New Conservative?
|Jun 16
|West Plains Native
|1
|Steven smith
|Jun 10
|truth
|2
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|jose
|542
|Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati...
|Jun 6
|BB Board
|1
|Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump...
|Jun 2
|fingers mcgurke
|106
|Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07)
|May 27
|JMM82
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC