Missouri Advances Bill Allowing Emplo...

Missouri Advances Bill Allowing Employers to Fire Women for Using Birth Control

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Truthdig

On Tuesday, the Missouri House of Representatives voted in favor of Senate Bill 5 , which would modify statewide provisions relating to abortion. Changes would affect local abortion policies, tissue reports, employee disclosure policies and abortion facility inspections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven smith 17 hr Nudes 4
Girl Thu URDaddy 2
Brown Recluse Bites Wed countrylivin 1
New Conservative? Jun 16 West Plains Native 1
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Jun 9 jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC