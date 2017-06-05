Minority arrest rate disproportionate...

Minority arrest rate disproportionate to population

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Traffic stops of black drivers resulted in arrest more often than those of white drivers in most Mid-Missouri cities and counties last year, according to data recently released by the attorney general's office. Populations in rural Mid-Missouri are predominantly white, with people of color generally residing more in cities like Jefferson City and Columbia, which account for 85 and 81 percent of their counties' black populations, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven smith Sat truth 2
child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08) Fri jose 542
News Counties pick up opioid monitoring as legislati... Jun 6 BB Board 1
News Democrats focus on voting rights to fight Trump... Jun 2 fingers mcgurke 106
Bobcat sighting in St Charles County (Oct '07) May 27 JMM82 5
News 7 things we just learned about Valerie Jarrett (Nov '14) May 27 Geezer 5
News New numbers confirm growth May 26 Bella_Donna 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC