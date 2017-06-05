Minority arrest rate disproportionate to population
Traffic stops of black drivers resulted in arrest more often than those of white drivers in most Mid-Missouri cities and counties last year, according to data recently released by the attorney general's office. Populations in rural Mid-Missouri are predominantly white, with people of color generally residing more in cities like Jefferson City and Columbia, which account for 85 and 81 percent of their counties' black populations, respectively.
