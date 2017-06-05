Kansas City Politico Randy Dunn Quits...

Kansas City Politico Randy Dunn Quits Local Politics, Comes Out And Leaves Town

Local media touts this as a courageous move and maybe they have a point but once again local MSM celebrates a politico quitting on constituents after promising to do their best in local elected office. Take a look: One Missouri lawmaker who won't be back for any special sessions this summer is Kansas City's Randy Dunn; the representative resigned last week to begin a new job in Omaha.

