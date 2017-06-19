Judge weighs whether to revoke Missouri sheriff's bond
A judge is considering whether to revoke the bond of a Missouri sheriff facing 18 criminal charges and under investigation in the unrelated death of a Tennessee inmate. The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Gary Kamp said Thursday he expects to rule within days on the state's request that Cory Hutcheson remain behind bars until his trial.
