'I just don't think we can put it together': Senate Republicans may...

Reports say GOP leaders are looking for an end to the debate over their Obamacare replacement during 2017 - one way or another. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and leadership are presenting their conference with options for their version of a healthcare bill at a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, according to those reports.

Chicago, IL

