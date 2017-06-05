History 30 mins ago 2:51 p.m.Historic silver returned to USS Missouri
Earlier this week, the State of Missouri, renewed its ties with the iconic USS Missouri or 'Mighty Mo' and its lasting legacy on Battleship Row in Pearl Harbor with a historic donation to the Battleship Missouri Memorial. At a private ceremony in the ship's Captain's Cabin, dignitaries from the State of Missouri presented an original silver place setting used by officers aboard the USS Missouri after World War II.
