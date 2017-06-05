Hemp oil supplier changes Kansas form...

Hemp oil supplier changes Kansas formulation after seizure

The owner of a Missouri hemp oil supplier said he's making a special product line for Kansas after police seized the supply of a retailer because it contained trace amounts of the high-inducing agent in marijuana. CBD American Shaman owner Vince Sanders said he hopes the move will appease law enforcement.

