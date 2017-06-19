Height of Illinois levees concerning to some in Missouri

State versus state battle lines are being drawn across the Mississippi River, with a top Missouri official urging Illinois regulators to back away from a plan allowing higher levees that could push more floodwater to the Missouri side of the river. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, sent a letter last month to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources warning that a proposed rule change on levee regulation would "threaten to substantially increase the risk of severe flooding" in Missouri.

